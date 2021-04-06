The new DoorDash and HelloFresh benefits happen to be some outstanding opportunities for customers to save. Anyone in need of taking advantage of the provided perks must have a Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)-backed credit card. A good example of such a card is the Chase Freedom Flex℠. Users with the card mentioned above or any other relevant card stand to reap the benefits in place.

The perks

The provisions swung into effect on April 1, marking a new and exciting opportunity for consumer credit cardholders with the World and World Elite Mastercard. The cardholders identified as “new to Dashpass” get to enjoy a 3-month membership freely.

DashPass has a soft spot for product consumers, serving them with free deliveries and products at lower service fees. It collaborates with hundreds of restaurants and sells out products at some lower service fees. DashPass moves orders starting from $12 and above, according to sources.

Reports show the plans underway to serve all the new and existing DashPass members with some attractive discounts. The first wave starts with the customers obtaining about a $5 discount when they place their initial orders. The rule of thumb will be to pay using the consumer World or World Elite credit card. Customers get to enjoy the products at discounted rates through September 30, 2022.

The consumer World and World Elite credit cardholders will also be looking forward to more exciting opportunities. For instance, each HelloFresh purchase will earn them 5% back, which they could choose to use later to make fresh orders. New HelloFresh customers will also be looking forward to receiving some great discounts upon the placement of their first few orders.

There have been other perks before

The latest benefits happen to add to some other wide-ranging perks from World and World Elite Mastercard. The first example happens to be the Lyft credit, in which case the World and World Elite cardholders gain credits for the various rides they take. At the moment, they get to benefit from a $5 credit provided they made three Lyft rides in a single month.

The Fandango credit is the other one, and in this case, they obtain a $5 Fandango reward. The requirement is that they spend about $20 on either a movie ticket or on digital movie rentals.