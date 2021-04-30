Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has finally considered users with higher resolution photos for sharing purposes. The company discloses that it has been channeling many of its efforts and resources into a testing program that seeks to ensure the delivery of more enhanced services.

What users need to do

Twitter seeks to facilitate the uploading and the viEwing of 4K images on both iOS and Android. The company says that users will need to visit the “Data Usage” settings to update their top-quality image preferences.

The new advancement happens to be a big win for users who walk into an ear that enables them to tweet and view pictures in 4K Android and iOS.Twitter confirms that its web app has all along supported the higher-resolution images. It had been speaking about a resolution playing at about 4096 x 4096.

The setback has always been with the company’s mobile apps. Most of its apps play at around half the above figure. The maximum resolution in the above regard has always stood at merely 2048 x 2048 resolution, which is pretty low.

The tests and the way forward for users

It was recently that Twitter revealed its plan to start undertaking some necessary tests. It mainly focused on the 4K image upload option, seeking to enhance the user experience for persons with mobile phones. The company seems impressed, disclosing that most of the tests run on well. It also confirmed that it had already started unveiling the feature to all its platform users and looks forward o great feedback.

Users need to learn the tips to enable them to enjoy high experiences. They have a couple of things to do to ensure that the new features operate well, starting from the data usage section. The goal will be to upload top-quality images and achieve a great view of the same images.

Users stand to enjoy a “whole-new level “ experience and freedom. For example, they will have the opportunity to choose what they want in terms of higher resolution. The disabling of the resolutions will also be possible, provided the users follow the outlined steps. The company calls upon users to learn how to enable higher resolution both on cellular and Wi-Fi networks.