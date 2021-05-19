Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced plans to take over Zeekit.

The planned acquisition of virtual fitting room is part of Walmart’s push to cater to the shopping needs of customers online.

Denise Incandela, VP (private brands and apparel – US Operations) of Walmart, said the customers could use the virtual fitting room feature to try the items from the national brands and private label categories. Its natural brands include Levi Strauss, Champion, and Free People.

Upload photos

The customers can upload their images or select photos of different models depicting their skin tone, shape, and height to Walmart’s technology-enabled website. They can visually experience how the clothes would fit and improve their look and appeal online, just like at a physical store. The customers can also share their virtual outfits for a friend’s opinion before making a purchase.

Denise further said the company wants to improve the feel and experience of its customers besides making online shopping social. In a post on the website, she said trying the clothes virtually is a game-changer. It helps the customers understand how the clothes would look and fit.

According to Denise, Zeekit will help its significant customer base with an immersive, inclusive, and personalized experience.

Purchases clothing companies to improve profits

The largest retailer globally, Walmart is well known for the sale of basic T-shirts, groceries, and household items. However, it also focused on purchasing clothing firms like Eloquii, ModCloth, and Bonobos to raise profits.

Introduces private label

Walmart unveiled its private labels like Free Assembly and Sofia Jeans. The company entered a pact with ThredUp, a fashion resale site, to market fashion apparel and accessories, gently used, at a wallet-friendly price. With this latest entry, the company intends to compete with online retailers such as Amazon.

Amazon accounts for 12% of the apparel sales in the US and thus surpasses Walmart. It also accounts for 35% of the online sales of apparel. Walmart accounts for apparel-related revenues of $33.43 billion in 2020 compared to Amazon’s sales of $41.15 billion.

The apparel lines of Walmart comprise low-priced brands like George, Time, and Tru. It also considered upscale brands like Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans, and Eloquii Elements.