Since the tween motion picture sensation, Drama Drama, came out earlier this month, volume has been picking up in shares of the company behind the movie, All For One Media Corp (OTCMKTS:AFOM).

However, this morning, the company put out a press release that should come as big news to its shareholders for several reasons.

First and possibly foremost, it represents the first company press release in nearly two years. After such a break from official communications, the fact that the company has started to get active in its direct communications is, itself, huge news. We can extrapolate a lot of potential ideas from that, including the strong likelihood that more new news is set to come over the near term, potentially helping to drive the story forward.

It’s also big news because it gives us more of an understanding of the company’s plans looking forward.

Girl Group Goes Global

The news this morning has a couple of key ideas involved. First, the main announcement made by All For One Media Corp (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was that the soundtrack to Drama Drama is now available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The other key piece of news is that the hot new teen girl group, Drama Drama, comprised of the five girls from the movie, plans to release its first new single since the debut of the movie on August 1, 2021.

As noted in the release, the motion picture is based on the fictionalized back story of these five talented teen girls: Ana Golja, Zonta, Carlye Tamaren, Amelia DeMilo, and Michelle DeFraites.

As we discussed above, the movie debuted to audiences around the world this month, giving them perhaps the quintessential teen “coming of age” musical dramedy story, with everything that captures the nuances of the High School experience: teen angst, unrequited love, the mean popular girl, and peer pressure.

The movie’s infectious choreography is set to instantly likable pop songs that have been released as the Drama Drama soundtrack, representing the girl group’s first big splash on the global tween music scene. The girls have already been featured in J14, Girl’s World, In Touch, LifeStyle, Star, and Billboard Magazine, among other publications.

“This is a very exciting time for the Company as we watch the Drama Drama phenomenon start to get real-world traction as the soundtrack goes viral,” noted Brian Lukow, President of All for One Media. “As our shareholders know, this has been years in the making, and we are now starting to actualize our vision for this project with all systems in gear. The motion picture is tasked with the job of laying a powerful branding foundation and connecting with a generation of young girls around the world. That sets the stage for August, which will mark another major milestone as the girls release their first new single following the release of the film.”

What Does it All Mean?

The tween demographic is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. AFOM is targeting this massive market with what it hopes will evolve into a billion-dollar global brand.

According to reports online, All For One Media Corp (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was also able to successfully sell some of the related distribution rights (to Quiver Distribution), while retaining overall rights to the film as well as rights to all related music, merchandising, live concert performances, and additional related revenues.

The next step is to truly launch “Drama Drama”, the girl group and line up the merch, live shows, albums, and media appearances, and nurture its momentum. However, as noted above, these steps are all ahead of us. Now that the company has started firing up its communications engine again, we should start to get more frequent and substantive updates.

COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE: Section 17(b) of the 1933 Act requires publishers to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b): Tiger Global Management Partners LLC has compensated a third party to produce and present weekly content for various companies for the publication. For more information, please click here. In addition, this article is part of JournalTranscript.com Networks. JournalTranscript and network websites have not been compensated for distribution of this content. Read the JournalTranscript.com Networks Disclaimer