As the infrastructure negotiations continue to evolve, one thing is patently clear: the Biden Administration is not going to budge on allotting funds to help drive the world’s biggest and most energy-intensive economy further and further toward a clean, green energy infrastructure paradigm.

If the GOP doesn’t like it, the Dems will simply move to assign the infrastructure in the budget reconciliation process to kick off next year, where the filibuster doesn’t apply, and they only need 50 votes in the Senate (due VP Harris’s deciding tie-breaker vote).

That could mean the bill grows to $6 trillion and allots much more to green technology industries, as reported late last week by Politico.

We take a closer look at several of these names with recent catalysts below.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) recently announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Georgia, to serve customers across the southeastern United States. The announcement affirms Plug Power’s continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power’s service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the U.S.

“With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power’s continued growth.”

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 17% in that time.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) generated sales of $-0.3B, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -395.7% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($1.3B against $222.4M).

Eco Innovation Group (OTCMKTS:ECOX) appears destined to become a growing force in the space as it moves a number of interesting projects toward commercialization.

The company has an incubator model driven by a network of relationships with green tech innovators and inventors. ECOX finds promising projects and helps bring them along, eventually taking commercial control through exclusive licensing agreements, after the signing of which, prototypes are financed and showcased, and marketing and commercial launch ensue. Based on company communications, it is getting close to commercial launch of some very interesting technology projects at this point.

Eco Innovation Group (OTCMKTS:ECOX) just announced further progress on one such project this morning: the Company has commenced the manufacturing of a fully functional prototype of its recently licensed PoolCooled™ Climate Control technology solution.

The Company recently announced that it had signed a Definitive Agreement granting ECOX exclusive rights to commercialize PoolCooled™, a revolutionary patent-pending climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

Internal research has shown that PoolCooled™ may have the potential to cut energy usage and costs by 65% when properly installed at an appropriate location. It is designed for pool-adjacent residential and commercial properties and has a form factor allowing it to be seamlessly and invisibly integrated into most systems. Lance Nist, inventor of PoolCooled™, has begun to work alongside a team of expert design and engineering specialists to build the fully functional dynamic prototype.

Eco Innovation Group (OTCMKTS:ECOX) reportedly expects to start third-party testing next quarter. Following completion of third-party testing, ECOX will move quickly into its commercial roll-out, which will include identifying licensing opportunities and distribution partners, as well as marketing and sales. Once this project reaches that point, we could see some fireworks in the stock given the potential it may have to revolutionize the hotel/motel industry’s climate control paradigm, not to mention the potential for deals with the major homebuilders in places like Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) styles itself as a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform.

The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 34 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) most recently announced Palomar Solar, a leading Southern California solar energy installation company, expanded its Enphase Storage business and made valuable contributions to the companies’ long-standing collaboration on home energy technology and new-product testing and feedback.

“We value the close-knit working relationship with the business and technical teams at Enphase, and I believe they have the best solar technology in the world and continue to work for the benefit of both companies,” said Andy Anderson, owner and founder of Palomar Solar and Roofing. “To ensure that we can provide maximum value to our homeowners, we have integrated Enphase Storage with our full suite of customer services. With Enphase Storage, we have experienced a surge in demand from customers.”

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. ENPH shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 15% to the upside on above average trading volume. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 19% in that time on strong overall action.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) pulled in sales of $301.8M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 46.8%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($1.5B against $344.5M).