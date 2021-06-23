AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has been lucky to win over a $725 contract, in which case the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will entrust it with the modernization of its data network. The company collaborates with VA in efforts geared towards the transformation of the IP-based data network. The terms of the deal provided that the company works on delivering the managed network services, virtual private networking, and wide-area networking.

According to the analysts, boosting innovative VA technology capabilities is a good thing because it will contribute immensely to improving the mission outcomes.

Why is this an excellent perspective?

VA needs to focus on working strategies that could help it support its various missions. Awarding AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) the contract is a step towards the right direction, considering that the company will deliver excellent results in boosting capacity and network speed.

VA wants to support about 18 million veterans and their families by providing outstanding health care and benefits. It also needs to advance the national preparedness for natural disasters, national emergencies, terrorism, and war.

The other exciting aspect about VA happens to be its undying commitment to managing America’s vast integrated health care system. It hopes to succeed in its quest to establish over 1255 healthcare facilities. It hopes to serve all the veterans who enroll for its services, putting its estimate at about 9 million a year.

Why is AT&T Inc the best candidate for the deal?

VA considered many positive attributes to settle on AT&T Inc finally. It believes that the partner has what it takes to transform its IP-based data network continuously. It hopes to achieve a scalable, secure, resilient, and highly available IP-based data network.