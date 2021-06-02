Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) took over MGM Studios for $8.5 billion. According to Amazon, the deal would strengthen its Amazon Studios, the prevailing production arm.

It is the second-biggest takeover by Amazon in its history. The company previously purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain for $13.4 billion in 2017.

SVP (Amazon Studios and Prime Service) of Amazon, Mike Hopkins, said the purchase allows the company to develop and reimagine MGM’s IP. Following the takeover of MGM, the shares of Amazon spiked a little lower than 1%.

Amazon is spending $465 million for one season of the “Lord of the Rings” TV series to feature it on its Prime Video and increase MGM’s portfolio. It stays in the race with its peers HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney for streaming.

Adds 50% more Prime subscribers

Amazon improved its growth significantly because of its loyal Prime service subscription customers. In the past year, the company strengthened its hold on consumers. The company’s Prime members are increased by 50% since January 2020, to 200 million in April 2021.

Increases share in digital shopping

Amazon improved its share in digital shopping because of events such as Prime Day sales events and advertising. Its advertising unit contributed to revenues of $6.9 billion, which is almost double the combined earnings of Pinterest, Roku, Twitter, and Snap.

Amazon Web Services contributed revenues of $13.5 billion in the previous quarter and supercharging Amazon’s value.

How much $1,000 investment fetched you?

Imagine how much you could have earned by investing just $1,000 in 2011 in Amazon stock. The company enjoyed a whopping 1,588% appreciation in its share value in the past decade. However, S&P 500 Index gained 287.5% since 2011. Amazon’s market surged to $1.7 trillion from $88.1 billion.

The share price of Amazon is $195 in 2011. If you have purchased Amazon shares with $1,000 on March 26, 2011, at $195/share, the stock fetches an amount of $16,881.75 considering the afternoon’s share price on Wednesday.

The Prime Video went global on December 12, 2016, and a $1,000 investment since that date could have fetched $4,280.85. It is almost on par with Netflix.

A $1,000 investment in Netflix on December 12, 2016, could appreciate to $4,079.65 during the same period and $13,354.81 in the past decade.