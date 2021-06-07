DITO (DITO Telecommunity Corporation) selected Nokia (NYSE: NOK) to deploy 5G services in the Philippines.

With this deal, DITO would fulfill its commitment of rolling out 5G services across the nation. Nokia helps DITO to provide high capacity and high speed 5G services to all DTIO clients.

Nokia supplies equipment

Nokia 5G services are economical and energy-efficient. The company will offer high-quality equipment from its Single RAN AirScale product line to develop RAN (Radio Access Network) and offer 5G services across Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines.

Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution to DITO for daily network operations and network management like software management, configuration management, and monitoring. DITO received a digital design for optimization and facilitated faster time to market.

DITO is a JV between China Telecom and Udenna Group. Nokia is offering 4G LTE services in the nation since 2020.

Nokia’s president (Mobile Networks), Tommi Uitto, said the company is excited to continue its association with DITO into the latest 5G services. It is also pleased to announce that DITO selected its 5G RAN solutions to improve people and businesses’ connectivity.

Implements XGS-PON in Saskatchewan

Nokia partnered with SaskTel, a telecommunications firm based in Canada, to implement Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) technology in Saskatchewan.

XGS-PON supports a data transfer speed of 100 Gbps. SaskTel’s business customers in Canada would enjoy symmetrical gigabit services.

The implementation of XGS-PON promotes high bandwidth business and consumer applications. It strengthens Nokia’s fixed network solutions to support the growing needs of customers for digitization.

Nokia would focus on high-performance end-to-end networks for its communication service providers. The company also concentrates on expanding its network sales in select vertical markets. Its third priority is to create a standalone software business. Nokia aims to benefit from licensing and business opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.

Several broadband operators worldwide prefer Nokia’s next-generation PON to upgrade their fiber networks. As a result, it improves ROI (return on investment) and revenues besides improving 5G deployments.

The economical solution congregates mobile transport, business, and residential broadband on a single infrastructure to facilitate smooth operations.

SaskTel would benefit by deploying XGS-PON on Nokia’s XS-250 XGS Optical Network Terminals and 7360 Optical Line Terminals. As a result, the households could enjoy uninterrupted HD video streaming and remote learning.