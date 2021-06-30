Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) coming, down heavily on its rivals, namely Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), has recently announced that the latest version of Windows, christened Windows 11, will find its way in app stores that allows developers to keep 100% of the revenue from sales of their apps.

This announcement comes when corporate giants Apple Inc and Google, Alphabet Inc Class A have policies for app developers who use their stores. The policies make it mandatory for app developers to pay up a 30% fee towards in-app purchases and the sale of apps.

Issuing a clarification on behalf of Microsoft Corporation, its CEO Satya Nadella said, “Windows has always stood for sovereignty for creators and agency for consumers.” Nadella added, “A platform can only serve society if its rules allow for this foundational innovation and category creation. It’s why we’re introducing new store commerce models and policies.”

Apple Inc under investigation with regards to its app store practices

In a case, Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, has held the iPhone maker of misusing its respective superiority over the App Store by putting pressure on developers to use its respective payment system.

Google could also face possible legal allegations from Epic Games

Meanwhile, corporate giant Google Alphabet Inc Class A could also come under the legal scanner from Epic Games. The latter could file a lawsuit against the former in connection with its policies regarding its app store.

Epic has hit back at Apple Inc and Google, Alphabet Inc Class A in the past

When Apple Inc and Google, Alphabet Inc Class A removed Fornite from their respective app stores Epic, quickly reacted. Epic sued both the corporate giants for this move. Both Apple Inc and Google, Alphabet Inc Class A stated that both the companies did what they did following Epic’s implementation of a payment update that gave way to users to bypass the payment services of both Apple Inc and Google, Alphabet Inc Class A. The result was both the corporate giants facing a 30% fee cut.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation has made it clear that it is ready to adhere to the rules of the global developer community.