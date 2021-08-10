On Thursday, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it had pushed its return to office up to 2022. These online retail giants have employees all over the world. The AMZN’s initial date to return to office was September 7, and the new date has been pushed to January 3, 2022.

This significant change is due to the Delta variant of Coronavirus. The Delta variant is said to spread more quickly than the previous versions of Coronavirus.

Amazon lifts the mandate for employees to wear masks

Amazon said that their employees would have to stay on their masks once they return to the office. However, the online retail giant added that that would be the routine until the employee proves to be vaccinated.

Amazon lifted this mandate when the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people could go without their masks.

Amazon is setting in place Covid 19 precaution measures inside the U.S warehouse. But, again, it removed the Coronavirus testing in the warehouses because there were so many testing centers around.

The Delta variant is affecting several companies

Many companies that had closed their offices due to Covid-19 had set September to be the opening season. However, these reopening dates seem to be impossible since the companies are pushing the dates further.

Tim Cook, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), also confirmed in an interview with CNBS that they had pushed the time that they had to return to the office. They said that the dates would be pushed for at least one month. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) employees would require vaccination prove for them to return to the office. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) said that all casts in the U.S would require Covid -19 Vaccines together with all the people they would interact with during the productions.

Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), wrote a memo on Friday saying that all their employees in the U.S should be vaccinated by October 4. However, McMillon added that the mandate does not include warehouse employees. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) also said that all their employees in the U.S would require to be vaccinated before they return to work.