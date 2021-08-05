Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been closely monitoring the progress of the Chinese behemoth Taiwan Semiconductor, and it wants to ramp up activities to compete against this rival. The CEO, Pat Gelsinger, wants to propel the company to greater heights of business success. As a result, he is pretty excited to disclose that about 100 companies are waiting for their chips in the pipeline.

Gelsinger’s speaks out

In about a decade, the official projects will have made significant strides forward, taking up the second slot among the major players in the markets. Gelsinger continues looking out for the various opportunities that could help push the company forward, and he speaks out about the great need for the chips they develop.

Reports point to significant demand for chips among many companies, and Intel seeks to capitalize on the opportunity. Gelsinger has said that the company is currently working on laying down the infrastructure necessary to support the manufacturing of more chips.

He reveals that the industry has been experiencing shortages, and they want to close the gap. He hopes that the company will significantly impact the tech industry by creating a balance in the supply chain while employing its leading-edge technologies. The leader reveals that two of their biggest customers emanate from the budding foundry business.

Company’s customers

Gelsinger discloses Intel’s plan to manufacture chips for Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and QUALCOMM, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). He has declined to share details about the deal’s valuation, which leaves the interested parties guessing. However, he speaks rather elaborately about the foundry business. The leader discloses that it is valued at about $100 billion.

Unconfirmed reports indicate Intel’s plan to buy the chipmaker GlobalFoundries in a deal valued at about $30 billion. The business in question happens to be one of the major players in the chip segment. Its success happens to be one of the reasons why Intel might be considering acquiring it.