Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has a mandate for corporate employees to be vaccinated. However, the drivers are not part of that mandate. According to CNBC, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, “the white color employees will be spending 8 hours with their colleagues in the office.”

The delta variant brings about many health concerns. That’s why the UBER corporate employees should receive vaccines before they go back to the office.

The U.S. UBER employees should receive vaccines against the coronavirus before going back to the office later in the year. However, the company removed its driver’s and rider’s mandate to get vaccinated.

Khosrowshahi added that over 100 million drivers and riders are moving around monthly, so it’s not a mandate for drivers to receive vacccines

The big UBER group will be too hard for the company to mandate vaccines, only the corporate employees will receive.

The way forward

The CEO added that the local governments should mandate to vaccinate the drivers and riders worldwide. In addition, the government should push for higher vaccination rates. “We think that is the best decision to move forward,” said Khosrowshahi.

UBER has been funding towards promoting public vaccination procedures. They have also offered free rides to vaccination centers. The vaccination is vital to UBER because the more people are vaccinated, the more likely the business will return to normal. Therefore, increasing the demand for UBER services n the long run.

The CEO thinks the push for vaccination is necessary, and they support it. It will help things to get back to normal more quickly.

The company has also put in place other measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. For example, the customers should open the windows to keep fresh air circulating inside the vehicle.

On May 13, 2020, Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post that before their drivers or delivery person goes online, they will have to confirm taking safety measures with them. He added that they have a Go Online checklist that the drivers and delivery people will use. For example, before they leave for work, they should have masks or face covers.