The news cycle for the EV plays keeps ramping up.

On Monday, we saw a group of 28 U.S. House Democrats ask congressional leaders to back $85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a big jump over funding proposed in a bill before Congress. That enters into a dialogue with a current $1 trillion in bipartisan infrastructure funding now under consideration, which has $7.5 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding.

However, the bill has a ton woven into it that targets the Trump base in powerful ways, which will make the negotiation very interesting, particularly in the house. This is not a simple left-right calculation. There is a real value for real people who will feel really upset if their representatives vote against measures that promise them clear help for the sake of a team game in the field of politics – even if one can make an argument that it’s for the best in the long run.

Both the left and the right are actively flirting with and tapping into populism. But that strategy has consequences, primary among which is the inability to deny free money and services to a focus group. Now that the fiscal stimulus boat has left the harbor, it’s going to be tough to deny anything a year ahead of midterms.

And just in case you aren’t clear where the White House stands, President Joe Biden called for $174 billion in total spending on electric vehicles in March.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

The company’s vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) recently announced that, effective August 5, 2021, the Company has appointed Mr. Hubertus Muehlhaeuser to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Jim Roche, Chairman of Ballard’s Board of Directors said, “We continue to ensure a strong matrix of diverse and complementary skills and experiences on our Board. Hubertus brings a strong background in industrial manufacturing, including commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and powertrain technologies. His distinguished career has included executing organic and inorganic growth strategies in executive roles with industrial and manufacturing businesses in Europe, the US, and other markets. We are pleased to have Hubertus join our Board table, where his insights and counsel will support continued advancement of Ballard’s growth strategy in Europe and around the globe.”

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 6% in that timeframe.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) managed to rope in revenues totaling $22.3M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a hit to top line growth at a rate of -31%, compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. That said, BLDP is braced by a strong balance sheet, with cash levels exceeding current liabilities ($1.6B against $65.7M).

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) bills itself as a company that manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. It is the leader in technology that prevents heat-induced catastrophic damage in lithium-ion batteries.

KULR appears to have the genuine potential to become one of the most central names in the EV and sustainable battery space as things play out given its remarkable IP and credibility. The company has already built custom heat management technology for two NASA JPL space missions (Mars Perseverance Rover and the mission to put a human back on the Moon’s surface by 2025) and its tech is currently in use on the International Space Station. KULR has also already won over 30 NASA contracts, and has inked deals with the DoT and USAF.

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) recently announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ending June 30th, 2021. This came along with a reminder that the company will host its first Battery Solutions Day on Tuesday September 21, 2021. Those interested in attending KULR’s Battery Solutions Day live, as well as receiving event updates, may subscribe for email notifications at BSD@kulrtechnology.com.

Turning to its results, this is an early-stage play, so the numbers are relatively small compared to other plays in the space, but KULR is growing like gangbusters. That’s generally the case for the most explosive opportunities. Stock market investors get rich by buying equity in companies destined for big things before they start to put up big numbers. The hint is the rapid growth rate paired with strong IP in a space with a huge addressable market.

For KULR, revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 came in at an estimated at $620,000, compared with $201,128 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 – over 200% on a year-over-year basis. Gross profits also grew at a double-digit pace. The topline on a 6-month year-over-year basis was up well over 200% as well.

“We expect strong year-over-year revenue growth for the rest of 2021, as we continue to build out our management team for mass market applications and scaled-up manufacturing,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “Our attention to targeting adjacent markets complementary to our established battery safety and thermal management products, such as recycling and end of battery life shipment logistics, is starting to show traction. Since we received the two Department of Transportation special permits towards the end of Q2, we received increasing customer interest in our safe shipping solutions and expect to see increased market penetration in subsequent quarters as a result of obtaining those much-coveted DoT permits. Our cash position is the strongest in the Company’s history with virtually no debt, while the entire KULR team is laser focused on the execution and delivery of the Company’s strategic growth initiatives with the goal of significantly increasing shareholder value in the quarters and years to come.”

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) also just received an uplist from the OTC onto the NYSE. In other words, the company just stepped into the spotlight as a genuine player in one of the most popular speculative themes in the market right now – EV battery technology – during a period defined by surging retail investor participation for perhaps the first time since the late 1990’s. Given the company’s undeniable credibility and IP research backing, as well as the fact that it hasn’t gotten anywhere near the attention of the other EV plays, KULR could be a glaring opportunity going forward.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) bills itself as a company that engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada.

CLNE also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) recently announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2021, where delivered 101.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase from 89.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was principally from the lifting of certain restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily affecting the airports and public transit customer markets. Renewable natural gas (“RNG”) gallons delivered increased 19% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “In the second quarter we completed the most important commercial agreement in the history of our Company with Amazon, our business has begun to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, we raised $200 million in growth capital, our earnings were better than expected and there continues to be an increasing understanding of the role our renewable fuel can play today in addressing climate change. We’re also executing on our plans to develop low CI renewable natural gas and to provide renewable natural gas from additional sources to our nationwide fueling network.”

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. CLNE shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 10% to the upside on above average trading volume.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) managed to rope in revenues totaling $79.2M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data.