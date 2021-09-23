Giving customers more power than they had before happens to be one of the main ways to win over customer loyalty. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) sparks a new dynamic on its Adobe Commerce platform hoping to impress its customers. It is about offering customers greater flexibility, which implies they won’t have to worry about third-party payment providers anymore.

Enhanced services for customers

An elongated process that involves customers navigating the third-party payment providers has always been cumbersome and even more costly. Adobe sparks an exciting shift with its latest decision, and analysts have been quick to describe the decision as being more customer-centric.

The company adds native payments to the various digital storefronts, and customers happen to be the big winners in that monumental decision.

Adobe understands all the consequences of its most recent move. For instance, it has obviously walked itself into a crowded payment space. However, it finds solace knowing that all its customers will get the opportunity to manage their payments directly from their Adobe Commerce Admin , and thus saving them from the complexity of seeking out integration with the various available third-party payment providers.

The shift

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Commerce Platform will facilitate Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, and full operations swing into effect before year-end. The others set to benefit happen to be the Magento Open Source customers who will access the payment services. It was back in 2018 that Adobe announced its acquisition of Magento Commerce, and since then, it has been focusing on the advancement and further growth of its commerce platform.

Adobe says it won’t stop making new changes in favor of its customers. For example, it has signaled the integration of the Yahoo ConnectID into its Adobe Experience Platform. It is a business collaboration that will enable the two to succeed in creating custom audience segments based on first-party data. It comes out quite differently from what has been happening in the past, which is the use of third-party cookies.