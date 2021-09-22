The judge still left an opening for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to pursue a 30% commission still, even though it might be pretty complicated for it. In other words, the mobile app developers that have constantly launched complaints about the high fee aren’t yet out of the woods.

Yvonne Gonzalez speaks out

It was a 185-page decision that most people thought would jeopardize the company’s App Store revenue stream a great deal, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, analysts say that the company still has an excellent opportunity to keep its revenue streams intact. It just needs to be smart about how it goes about revenue collection.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers speaks about the new twist in events, outlining that Apple is restricted in some ways. For example, it no longer reserves the right to ban developers from using external links, buttons, or the call to action to push customers to resort to alternative purchase methods.

Cook’s defense

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook says they have been considering developing a different system to help the company invoice the app developers. Still, each time they realize that it could be a great mess. The judge posed a question to Cook, and he wanted to get his thoughts about a case where payments could be made outside. Cook said that the developers who would collect payments from consumers outside the platform would still need to give Apple its dues.

Cook believes straightening matters in the way the court purports requires the development of a pretty complex system. It should be a system that can track the exact amount of money that developers collect from consumers and then cut a portion that goes to the company.

Apple is going through a rough patch, with many lawmakers and regulators exerting pressure on it. They want it to loosen its grip when it comes to the distribution of apps.