Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has spoken directly about many social media companies and their social crimes, and Facebook has been at the center stage of his harsh remarks. The leader admits that the company hasn’t lost quite much in business but criticizes the social evils of the whole social media company propaganda.

Facebook is to blame

The company leader speaks about the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ravaging political propaganda. He affirms that Facebook and the others have been at the center of it all. There has been an outrage, but the companies don’t seem bothered at all. They keep looking the other way when they should address the misinformation happening on the various platforms. Facebook happens to be one of the few companies that have been linked to top major scandals.

Benioff opines, “It may not have cost them … but it’s cost all of us,” the billionaire tech entrepreneur added. “At some point, somebody is going to say, ‘Wow. This is the source of a lot of these problems.’ You look at what’s going on in the pandemic and the amount of information that’s just plain wrong that’s on there, this has to stop.”

Benioff’s take

The official happens to be a rather daring character, which has been rather evident over the years. Back in 2018, he came to the limelight to term Facebook’s platform a pretty addictive one. He likened the company’s platform to cigarettes based on how society was getting addicted to it. The official referred to it as the new cigarettes in the current era.

Benioff has said that he has faith in some form of redemption that might come in the future. He also stated that he was a staunch believer in pardoning anyone that took responsibility for their actions. He hopes that Facebook and the rest will reflect upon their evils and make amends.

The leader said that it was pretty unfortunate witnessing a company of Facebook’s stature and standing exercising heinous acts to society. However, the leader considers Facebook to be one of the largest and most influential companies globally.