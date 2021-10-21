A new study has found established that using ride-sharing taxi services such as Lyft Inc. (NYSE: LYFT) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) leads to high greenhouse gas emission levels and traffic congestion relative to using personal cars.

On-demand transportation market size expanding

Carnegie Mellon University scientists conducted the study, which was published in the American Chemical Society. According to the study, the issues emerge from drivers spending much time driving around without ferrying passengers, which is described as deadheading in commercial parlance. In 2019 the companies found that their drivers were deadheading almost 40% of the time in six cities across the US.

A report, “On-Demand Transportation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029,” added to ResearchAndMarkets.com shows that the global on-demand transportation market will grow at a CAGR of 16.30% for the forecast period. Furthermore, the market will see massive growth in the near future with the rise of internet penetration and smartphones.

The market drivers are insufficient parking spaces, increased traffic problems, and increased usage of ride-sharing services. In addition, the introduction of new expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions and new product launches from market players is making them gain market share.

Passengers brutalize Lyft drivers.

Issues of safety have been a concern for ride-sharing for both drivers and passengers. Recently in Indianapolis, a Lyft driver reported that two passengers carjacked him. The driver Derek Trotter reported that the two men in their early 20s held him at gunpoint after driving them to 39th St. Tottter said that one guy pulled a gun on his head, and they ordered him out.

Another driver was robbed and brutally beaten by two passengers he picked in San Bernadino. Authorities are investigating the incident that took place on Saturday near Rialto Metrolink station.