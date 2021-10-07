According to a recent report from power-technology.com, the EV space has surged, with growth in all three top auto markets: China, the US, and Europe.

Sales in the space jumped 160% to 2.6 million units in the first half of 2021 compared to year-ago data, representing 26% of new sales in the global automotive market.

One should also point out that this data was heavily skewed by growth in the Chinese market. In fact, China drove 1.1 million EV sales in the first half, accounting for 12% of the market.

By contrast, US EV sales hit a meager 250,000 units over the same period accounting for 3% of sales. Similarly, Japan, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world significantly lagged EV growth.

However, far from being a bearish item in the analysis, this data suggests that the long-term thesis is still in its early innings. As such, we take a closer look at a few of the more interesting names in the space, along with their recent catalysts.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is on the raw goods side of the equation in the space. It has multiple segments, but its Lithium segment is a key part of the global supply chain for EV battery systems.

ALB’s Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacturing basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) recently announced that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co, a lithium converter located in Guangxi, China. Under terms of the agreement, Albemarle will acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan’s shareholders for approximately USD $200 million, subject to certain adjustments. Albemarle expects the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in early 2022.

“The acquisition of Tianyuan, which owns and operates a newly constructed lithium processing plant, aligns with our strategy to pursue profitable growth in line with customer demand,” said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. “This will be a key component of our next wave of projects designed to increase our conversion capacity in a capital-efficient manner in the coming years. As the global transition to cleaner energy rapidly develops, this added lithium capacity will enable us to help our customers achieve their growth and sustainability ambitions.”

It will be interesting to see if the stock can break out of its recent sideways action. Over the past week, the stock is net flat, and looking for something new to spark things.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) managed to rope in revenues totaling $773.9M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 1.3%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($823.6M against $984.9M, respectively).

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) has been one of the best performing stocks in the whole space over the past year, rallying 100-200% higher in that time. But shares have consolidated in a healthy manner over recent months with constructive signs of deep-pocket accumulation on pullbacks and a series of higher lows on the chart.

The company is carving out a potential leadership position in a unique niche in the EV space with almost no direct competition. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) is rooted in a 30-year history tied to carbon fiber thermal energy management technology for aerospace and defense applications. Its technology is trusted by NASA, with KULR parts on the Mars Rover 2020 Perseverance and the International Space Station.

Its latest release – out yesterday – announced, alongside its new partner, Heritage Battery Recycling, that KULR has expanded its safe battery transportation market share as a result of HBR’s merger with Retriev Technologies. This combination will create the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America.

According to the release, in addition to the existing partnership’s customer programs in the e-bike and scooter markets, KULR will also provide safe transportation logistics to Retriev’s battery collection operations across North America. Retriev will serve the entire battery lifecycle – from pickup and transportation to critical material recovery and reuse.

KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) CEO Michael Mo added, “Heritage’s merger with Retriev expands our already large recycling footprint within North America and provides a safe and cost-effective solution for their customers to store and transport lithium batteries for recycling. We are proud to provide our space-proven thermal solutions to Retriev and their customers, with the aligned goal of helping provide a safer and cleaner environment for everyone.”

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicle.

The company produces environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7).

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) recently announced that it just recorded its highest-ever monthly deliveries in September of 10,412 Smart EVs, representing a 199% increase year-over-year, and a 44% increase over last month. The Company also achieved a quarterly record of 25,666 deliveries in the third quarter 2021, representing a 48% increase quarter-over-quarter and 199% increase year-over-year.

According to the company’s release, as of September 30, 2021, year-to-date total vehicle deliveries reached 56,404, representing a 301% increase year-over-year. P7 deliveries in September were the highest monthly total since its launch and contributed 39,227 units to the Company’s cumulative January-September deliveries in 2021.

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 3% in that timeframe.

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) managed to rope in revenues totaling $4.5B in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 600.1%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels exceeding current liabilities ($36.8B against $11.4B).

Other core stocks in the EV space include Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)