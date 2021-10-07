The supplements and health foods marketplace is one of the most promising segments of the economy over coming years as sociocultural trends shift from curative to preventative health measures and a greater share of consumption shifts from baby boomers to millennials and zoomers.

That generational shift is likely a major factor in analyst forecasts, which have become increasingly bullish for stocks and data related to the space.

For example, according to fortunebusinessinsights.com, the global dietary supplements market was valued at $48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $118 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over that period.

This could propel key stocks in the space, suggesting active market participants may benefit from closer analysis and attention. As such, we take a look at some of the more interesting supplements and functional foods names, along with their recent key catalysts.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has become something of a retail investor favorite as a top performing name in the functional foods space.

CELH engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages that have already achieved wide distribution, being sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting its initiatives and best practices to drive a sustainable, equitable and prosperous impact for our various stakeholders.

“As part of our Board of Directors corporate-wide best practices initiatives, which includes the appointment of E&Y as our corporate auditor, restructuring our BOD and personnel, and the recent addition of Marcus Sandifer as corporate secretary, we are proud to share our inaugural ESG report highlighting the progress and key focus areas in our ESG initiatives, through the focus and investments we have undertaken to reduce our environmental footprint, advance diversity and inclusion and innovate across our business to drive an increasingly sustainable business model for the future,” said John Fieldly, president and chief executive officer of Celsius Holdings.

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. CELH shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 4% to the upside on above average trading volume. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 8% in that time on strong overall action.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) managed to rope in revenues totaling $65.1M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 116.6%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels exceeding current liabilities ($83.8M against $54.3M).

GenTech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GTEH) could be an emerging force in the supplements and functional foods space given its robust roll-up strategy over the past year-plus.

The company recently acquired a number of growing brands with commercial exposure, including Fizzique, MPB Snacks, NXT Bar, Nature Soothie, Yourganics, American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles, and Core Natural Sciences. Recent events suggest that strategy is paying off as its acquired entities increasingly exploit commercial opportunities.

GenTech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GTEH) announced just this morning, in the latest such shift, that its Fizzique brand has been selected by Vitacost (https://www.vitacost.com), a Kroger business, as a new product offering on its leading vitamin and supplement e-commerce platform, which is nationally ranked with $1.1 billion in annual sales.

“Vitacost is a major step for Fizzique given its leadership position in the online supplement marketplace,” noted Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of GenTech. “But the big story here could be the relationship value this represents beyond that step as we eye the potential for eventual Kroger grocery distribution for Fizzique as well. This is a unique product that targets an interesting market opportunity with no real competition and strong patent protection.”

According to the release, the Company believes that strong success for Fizzique as a product sold to end-market consumers on the Vitacost online platform will provide a compelling and trusted data point for consideration by the product buying team for Kroger’s supermarket empire, The Kroger Company drove sales in excess of $132.5 billion in 2020. It represents the largest supermarket network in the United States, with 2,726 stores spanning 35 states.

GenTech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GTEH) management went on to note that the company attributes this win for Fizzique to its strong partnership with top tier sales agency Vista Brands and Vista founder, Lisa Feddersen, who came on board in August to help drive sales of Fizzique and MPB Snacks, another brand acquired by the Company this year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products.

The company’s products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) recently announced, through its Quest Nutrition subsidiary, that it is launching its first national TV campaign, celebrating individuals on their own personal quests. The flight of ads highlights the stories of four rookies, along with favorite and new Quest products, that embody the brand mission of delivering athlete-worthy nutrition in foods consumers crave, while supporting individuals on their personal quests.

“If the last 20 plus months have taught us anything, it’s that each one of us is a rookie on our own quest to try something new or take on a new challenge. We believe in providing athlete-worthy nutrition for anyone who wants their personal quest for better health to be a fun and rewarding experience,” said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of Quest Nutrition at Simply Good Foods. “Rookies should be encouraged, celebrated and supported, and Quest is looking to do just that with the launch of our new Rookie Campaign.”

It will be interesting to see if the stock can break out of its recent sideways action. Over the past week, the stock is net flat, and looking for something new to spark things. SMPL shares have been relatively flat over the past month of action, with very little net movement during that period.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) managed to rope in revenues totaling $284M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 32%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($90.2M against $98M, respectively).

Other key names of interest in the supplements space include USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF), MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP), WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW), and Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE:BRBR).