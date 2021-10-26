Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) have promised ubiquitous self-driving cars as early as this year as the ridesharing mythology seems to be falling apart.

Lyft and Uber contributing more to pollution

The ridesharing company promised to minimize congestion in large cities and with affordable rides. However, none of these promises have materialized. A new study now reveals that the promise of curtailing pollution the companies made could be far from true. The companies insisted that their services were a boon to the environment because they can pool rides and need short trips, but these are not real. Although the rides reduce the amount of greenhouses emitted from starting an engine, the driving around waiting for the next rider called deadheading contributes more to air pollution.

Saudi Arabia is fining various tech firms, including Uber and its Dubai subsidiary Careem. Uber and its subsidiary are being fined worth $100 million. The claims are associated with the dispute in calculating value-added tax owed in the last few tears by gig economy companies. The dispute draws the kingdom into the debate regarding taxing gig economy tax activities of companies such as Airbnb, Uber, and TaskRabbit.

Uber piloting a priority feature in Brazil

Uber will allow its Brazilian users to pay more for shorter wait times since high gas prices have resulted in a drivers shortage. In addition, the company is piloting its priority feature, which with priority rides costing 20% more than the basic fee and will be available on demand. Currently, there is a drives shortage in Brazil soaring to almost 40% over the past year, driving motorists off business.

Uber Health and Papa have announced a partnership seeking to reduce barriers to access to transportation and mitigate social isolation and negative health outcomes among vulnerable populations in America. In addition, Papa offers companionship and assistance to families through Medicare Advantage.