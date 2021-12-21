Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released iOS 15.2 for devices compatible with iOS 15. Users will get a notification asking them to update. If one does not appear, they can update it manually through the setting page.

Apple iOS 15.2 comes with new features, including App Privacy Report and Apple Music Voice Plan. It will also fix bugs in your phone, such as Siri not responding when the iPhone is locked and voice-over is running.

Joel Podolny, Apple’s head of management training, left the company to join a start-up. However, there is little information on when he left and the startup he joined. Apple has declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, confidential documents had revealed that Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) had previously made plans to launch a PlayStation Now cloud gaming service for mobile phones before Apple decided that cloud gaming would only be on iPhones in 2017.

The service initially streamed PS3 and PS2 games to PS Vita, PS3, Blu-ray players, and smart TVs. However, Sony cut off these platforms in 2017, focusing on the Windows PC and PlayStation 4. The company added a PS5 client and 1080p streaming though it hasn’t offered it on Mac, iOS, or Android.

A confidential document reveals that Apple might have known about Sony’s launch. Speculations are that Sony decided that it wasn’t worth getting into a fight with Apple and decided to drop it. However, Sony might have also unilaterally made a change of plans.

Companies have shown support for Matter

Apple, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF), Nanoleaf, and other companies have shown their support for Matter. Matter, which could launch in 2022, could allow smart devices to work in various ecosystems and platforms regardless of the manufacturer. It will also allow you to access multiple platforms simultaneously if your devices are Matter-enabled.

Matter has gained many reactions as a majority of the industry supports it. It was organized by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), with more than 200 companies creating it. However, the companies have confirmed that they will release it by mid-2022.