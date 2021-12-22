Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) founder, Jack Dorsey, stepped down as the CEO of his company. His departure is among the resignation of other founders from leadership positions in their company. Other founders such as Jeff Bezos, Travis Kalanick, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin have all stepped down for different reasons.

An assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Irvine, Travis Howell, states that while founder CEOs can be necessary at the beginning of a company, their value eventually declines. He points out that firms led by their founders have lower stock performance following an IPO than other companies.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), now focus on other projects. Dorsey, on the other hand, wanted to focus on Square, which he also founded.

Dorsey has also asked a judge to dismiss former President Donald Trump’s case against the company. Trump failed to abide by Twitter’s policies even though he has agreed to them and increased the risk of violence.

Project Guardian protects high-profile Twitter users

Project Guardian, a Twitter program, protects its high-profile users from bullies and trolls. While Twitter says that all its users are protected, its content moderation systems prioritize these accounts.

These high-profile users include athletes, musicians, journalists, and politicians. Most of these people are unaware that they are part of the program. However, it does not only protect famous people. The program also steps in to help those who might have gone viral for a controversial tweet. It helps the company stop abusive content, which could have more reach. Twitter has also announced that it will launch automatic video captions. The captions will be in various languages and on Android and iOS. However, they will only be on new videos users upload to Twitter. Moreover, users will be unable to report wrong or inaccurate captions. Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the company has started that Twitter will find ways to improve its accessibility features.

Elizabeth Warren and Elon Musk have a Twitter war

Meanwhile, a Twitter war ensued when Senator Elizabeth Warren called Elon Musk a freeloader for not paying any income tax. Musk pointed out that he would pay the most taxes in the U.S this year. Warren has proposed a bill to tax 2% of people’s assets with more than $50 million.