Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) will not be replacing third-party cookies with FLoC and has instead proposed Topics API. Topics API advertises to users based on their interests. It picks five of their interests according to their weekly web activities.

Moreover, the browser will hold this information for three weeks then automatically delete it. Topics also won’t choose categories from external serves and instead select them from the user’s phone. The company hopes to eliminate the current third-party cookie system by 2023.

Meanwhile, Netflix has HDR support for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It also has a cheaper 5A. As a result, users of the newest Google smartphones will have an easier time watching HD or HDR content on Netflix. No one knows why Netflix couldn’t initially support HDR or HD on Pixel. However, this was not an issue that affected all Pixel users.

Google leaks its upcoming Pixel 6A

Google also leaked the name of the upcoming Pixel 6A in a coloring book. The Pixel 6A is a follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While many speculate that the leak could be a typo, there have been other leaks on the device. Moreover, this is not the first time Google has leaked a new device in an unusual place.

Google has added a new feature to Google-Assistant. Previously you could tell your smart device to go quiet by saying, ‘Hey Google.’ Now Google has adjusted this to ‘Stop,’ which comes more naturally to users.

Google has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t intend to become a bank. For this reason, it isn’t surprising that the company has issues with its payments. These problems are mainly due to a lack of strategy and organizational alignment.

Rob Bonta, the Attorney General of California, has stated that he plans to hold Big Tech accountable. The state is also part of a lawsuit against Google on its anti-competitiveness. Bonta is also targeting Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Former Google employee starts Humu

Laszlo, Google’s former HR chief, has co-founded Humu, an HR tech startup. The company recently held a series C funding of $60 million, bringing its funding to $110 million.

Google has also increased its lobbying spending to fight legislation to regulate it. Reports indicate that the company has increased spending to $9.1 million.