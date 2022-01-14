Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has partnered with QUALCOMM, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to create a Snapdragon virtual reality chip for powering AR glasses in Microsoft ecosystems. The companies announced the partnership at Qualcomm’s CES 2022 keynote.

This partnership is not a first for Microsoft and Qualcomm as the latter’s Snapdragon 850 chip has been powering the Microsoft HoloLens 2 Headset since 2019. In addition, the companies collaborated to create the Surface Pro X SQ1 and 2 processors.

Microsoft and CGS win an award

Moreover, Microsoft and CGS have won bronze in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Technology Awards, 2021, in the Best Advance in Employee Engagement category. CHS explains how it oversaw Microsoft’s goal to empower every individual and organization worldwide to achieve more.

CGS used a gamified easement and course to support Microsoft employees and the marketing and learning team to drive change. Microsoft’s strategy involves four pillars, including accessibility, globalization, representation, and approachability.

Microsoft is collaborating with CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

Microsoft is also partnering with CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to speed up digital transformation and change personalized care. The arrangement will allow CVS Health to deliver health recommendations tailored to its clients’ needs.

CVS Health will also use Microsoft Office and Teams services, making it more agile. As a result, retail employees will get important information faster and serve customers efficiently. Furthermore, the companies will look into innovative technology to help their ecosystem partners, employees, and consumers.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise Application Integration Market, By Deployment Type (On-premise, Hosted, Hybrids) Organization Size (SME’s and Large Organisations) and Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom Business Services) Global Forecast to 2021 report is out.

According to the report, the market could grow at a 14.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The report segments its information by geography, that is, the Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. It further segments by country.

Microsoft is one of the countries in the Enterprise Application Integration market.

ZAck.com has also stated that Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) is a suitable way to earn profits from stocks as it helps investors identify stocks proved below the market. GARP investors go for stocks with good earning and growth. Those employing this strategy prefer a growth rate of 10%-25%.