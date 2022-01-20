During the Pandemic, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) changed its working model to “work from anywhere” to fulfill its requirement of adding more African Americans and Latinas to get employment. The model aided the social media platform post significant benefits after hiring Latina and Black employees.

The share of African Americans in the U.S. employment sector rose to 9.4% in 2021 from 6.9% in the previous year. However, organizations are now under pressure to show improvement in employing underrepresented employees since the murder of the late George Floyd by the police.

Companies like Twitter have set new diversity goals and are committed to breaching the equity gap. For example, in 2020, the platform promised the female gender would make up at least half of the workplace by 2025. Instead, the female gender took 44.7% of the global workforce in 2021.

Twitter has failed to control fake review accounts

A consumer group recently reported that Twitter and Facebook are failing to stop fake review groups that are increasing on the platforms. The incentivized industry utilizes Facebook and Twitter accounts to find consumers to provide five-star ratings for mediocre items sold on Amazon.

The industry aims to provide them with a higher overall rating in the return of free items. In addition, the U.K. government have imposed regulations to prohibit the trading of fake reviews as part of its consumer and competition reforms.

In the U.S., the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating the problem in 2019. Still, the platforms have failed to terminate such activities, causing implications for consumer trust in online reviews.

Twitter expands mute feature to hide events from a user’s account

In 2020, social media platforms such as Twitter made it possible to mute conversations or other accounts. For example, Twitter provided a feature that allowed users to mute a specific word and could be done straight from a tweet.

Recently, Twitter announced the expansion of this feature to allow users to mute a word or phrase, hence ceasing to appear on the Explore tab or notifications. This update hides events from accounts that have been blocked and is present in devices such as Android.