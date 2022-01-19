Alibaba Group Holding’s (NYSE: BABA) Chairman, Daniel Zhang, resigned from Weibo Corp’s (NASDAQ: WB) Board. Weibo is a social media company known as “the Twitter of China.” The announcement came less than two weeks after Zhang departed the Didi Global Inc’s (NYSE: DIDI) board of directors.

FNY Investment Advisors buy Alibaba

FNY Investment Advisors LLC, an investment organization in the U.S., recently purchased Alibaba Group Holding and sold several of its investments, such as Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG). The investment organization revealed its lists of purchases and sales during the 2021Q4 listings.

The investment company now owns 685 stocks estimated to be worth $ 186 million. Among the purchased stocks, Alibaba Group Holding’s prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average of $145.1. As a result, the Company’s stock now trades at around $128.300000. The impact calculated due to the purchase was 5.19%, and the holding was 81,150 shares as of the 31st day of December 2021.

Alibaba investors should be optimistic about the estimate revisions

Zacks Equity Research recently predicted that investors are about to notice changes in the analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions will assist in explaining the ever-changing nature of business trends. The Research entity also highlighted that investors and clients should treat the positive estimate revisions as a sign of optimism for the Company’s outlook.

The study highlights the changes in the Company’s stock prices. The Zacks Rank system has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with stocks producing an average annual return of +25%. However, the EPS estimate remained stagnant over the past month, and Alibaba currently has a Rank of #5, which is a Strong Sell.

Climate activist Greenpeace highlight that the Company is one of the leading Chinese e-commerce platforms in combatting climate change. The platform recently pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and promised to reduce carbon emissions by 2035.

The climate crisis gathers momentum as human activity develops greenhouse gas emissions at a high rate. As a result, several governments are demanding that companies disclose information on the environmental impact of their operations and the steps they are taking to mitigate the pollution.