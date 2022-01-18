Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has hired Mike Filippo, an engineer from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), to make chips for its servers. The company is developing in-house processors for servers that run its cloud-computing services.

Meanwhile, the company has made its Walkie Talkie feature available to its Microsoft Teams users. While the company announced the feature in 2020, it has only been available in preview. Moreover, the feature has only been on Android since September 2020. However, Microsoft has announced that it will now be on iPads, iPhones, and Zebra mobile devices.

The feature also targeted frontline workers to enable them to have quick and effective communication with their colleagues.

Microsoft is collaborating with Lucid Agreements

In addition, Microsoft Team is partnering with Lucid Agreements to bring its users IsLucid. This app is a digital assistant that allows users to convert their voice to texts into tasks for project management systems, including DevOps, Azure, and Jira.

According to the co-founder and CEO of Lucid Agreements, Vytenis Pakenas, the company created the app to save the time it takes for task management. The company estimates that it takes about 156 hours annually to manage tasks.

The app enables users to transcribe conversations as they occur. Furthermore, users can add projects and tasks they have agreed to immediately to the systems.

Microsoft reveals vulnerabilities in Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11

The company has also announced severe vulnerabilities in Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. Microsoft discovered 97 vulnerabilities in their software, six of which are zero-day attacks. Windows Server 2019 and 2022 also have weaknesses.

Microsoft is restricting information on the vulnerabilities to ensure users can upgrade their software. Fortunately, the company has stated that hackers have not actively exploited the zero-day hacks. However, Microsoft has labeled the other weaknesses critical; thus, users should update their systems.

FarEye has also announced that Microsoft has selected it as its Amplification partner on Microsoft Cloud for Retail. This move improves retailers’ ability to optimize, track, and orchestrate how their products move. It also allows them to reduce logistics costs when serving their customers.

The partnership will give retailers optimized operational control, consistent customer experience, and real-time dynamic routing.