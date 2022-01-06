Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fresh will deliver electronic giant LG’s about 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes.

The ThinQ Recipe app facilitates this process

Through LG’s ThinQ Recipe app, users can scan the bar code for a recipe of their choice. On the one hand, either the frozen food or ready-to-cook mix will be delivered home. On the other hand, the app will send cooking instructions to the compatible LG microwave oven. The Scan to Cook Application gives an option to select from 10,000 recipes. Foodspace Technology, a company in Boston, designed and developed the ThinQ Recipe app for LG. The latest innovation will offer respite for those with a huge family and those who live a busy life. It will help save time going shopping for groceries and save time to cook a meal.

Amazon.com, Inc selling gadgets for a discount

Amazon is selling a range of gadgets for a discounted Black Friday cost. For example, the Amazon Echo Show 5 display costs $84.99. However, under the Black Friday discount sale, it is sold for $44.99, a discount of 48%. Furthermore, the Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) is for sale for a 41% discount. In addition, the 32-GB Sony WF-1000XM3, is sold at a 36% discount for $120. Other products sold for a discount are Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Corsair K100 wired gaming keyboard, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard, Logitech G435 Lightspeed, and others.

Amazon’s lightweight women’s jacket is light and warm at the same time

Amazon’s lightweight jacket for women has many takers. The Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket is sold for just $43.30, making it affordable. The apparel has received a sea of positive reviews on the e-commerce website. Plus, the product is available in 19 colors and up to 2XL. Its light and this makes it a perfect companion while traveling. A section of users who have purchased the winter accessory has shared that it is affordable and worth it.

Get Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPad for just $299 on Amazon

If you did not purchase Apple’s latest 10.2-inch tablet when its price slashed, don’t worry; now is the time to own one. The gadget is available for sale on Amazon. Apple’s 2021 iPad 64-GB variant is sold for $299.