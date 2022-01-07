AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) shared that the group will declare its financial results for 4Q, 2021, on January 26, 2022, before the New York stock exchange. In addition, the company will share its financial results with stakeholders on the same day through a conference call.

U.S. telecom sector stocks trading healthy

With the omicorn variant proving to be a cause of worry, inflation in the U.S. is showing no signs of slowing down, telecom stocks in the U.S. market are trading healthy. Thanks to the developments taking place in this sector to keep it active and healthy.

Here are the key developments in the telecom sector that grabbed the headlines

AT&T Inc announced that it would sell Xandr to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The financial details of the deal are not known. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI), for an undisclosed sum, acquired 911 Datamaster, Inc recently. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has partnered with Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG), Google cloud. The two are in talks to develop a 5G Edge solution. Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) in partnership with Ole Wolff for its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has partnered with Elisa Estonia to ensure that the transition from 4G to 5G is smooth and hassle-free, and the list can go on.

AT&T Inc share gained the maximum in the last few days

A look at how the telecom sector stocks have performed reveals that AT&T Inc’s share gained the maximum. According to data provided by the Zacks Investment Research, AT&T Inc’s share spiked by 10.5% in the last few days alone. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) share performed best in the last six months.

