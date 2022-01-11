Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has suspended Rep’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for repeatedly violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy. However, the company has only suspended Greene’s personal account. She can still access her professional account.

While Tweeter has not said what tweet caused the suspension, Greene claims that she has tweeted statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is under the Department of Health and Human Services.

In March, Twitter came up with its strikes system to deal with violations. While a single violation will not result in an account suspension, many violations will. More than five strikes could result in permanent suspension. Greene had multiple suspensions in 2021.

Greene’s violations included making baseless claims about voter fraud in Georgia in January 2021. Other suspension were in July and August when she violated the COVID policy with false claims on vaccines.

This incident is not the first time the company has suspended a government official. Twitter previously banned former President Donald Trump. The company has stated that it will not lift the ban even if he runs for office.

TikTok is testing the repost button

Meanwhile, TikTok appears to be emulating Twitter’s design with its new feature. The feature, which works like a retweet, allows users to repost clips to others. However, it is still not available to all users.

The repost button appears only on the For You page and not on the whole app. Moreover, the videos users share with the repost button will not be on their profile but their friends’ For You page.

Brandwatch ranks most influential people 2021

Brandwatch’s yearly ranking of the 50 most influential people in 2021 is out. The list contains many TV personalities and female musicians. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is the only CEO in the top 1, which is not surprising as his tweets in 2021 affected the value of cryptocurrency and stock markets globally.

Brandwatch’s method involved letting Twitter users rank accounts based on specific criteria. They then combined the results to get the most influential people. The top 10 influential people include Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Christiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Katy Perry, Narendra Modi, and Taylor Swift at number one.