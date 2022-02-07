Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently announced its intention to split its stock during the previous quarterly earnings report. Google’s parent company’s stock increased by 9% following the announcement.

The company split its stock and issued a bonus of three shares for each share purchased. Investors pray for profitable gains as Alphabet is among the companies whose markets have entered the trillion ranks.

Over the years, its gain rose, making its stocks more expensive. Following the closure of Tuesday’s market, each stock sold at an estimate of $2,750, which is double the price it was in 2020. More investors will purchase large amounts of shares from the company.

The company did get the Board of Directors’ approval. However, it plans to split its shares per the earnings statement listed. The alterations, however, require approval from the company’s shareholders.

Google earned more revenue from Google searches

During the pandemic, Google search became the answer to most questions asked by the public. In 2021, the company reported a rise in searches such as traveling, among others. As a result of the searches, the company’s revenue rose to $43.3 billion in the last quarter.

The rise in revenue assisted the company to invest in certain foreign companies, such as India’s phone operator organization Airtel. Google’s parent company will purchase a 1.28% stake in the Indian company for $700 million.

Recently, Google also announced its intention to begin a program that repairs Chromebooks and makes it a learning opportunity for IT students in the country. However, a 5tudy conducted by the company revealed that its partners who manufacture the hardware utilize 46% of energy less than other companies.

Google faces controversy for tracking its consumers

Despite Google’s peak, most of the company’s revenue is brought in through advertising; however, many competing companies’ stocks are declining. The company also received criticism from a French court and was fined a $112 million fine due to its tracking habits on consumers.

The company recently admitted that it was issued a warning by regulators last May because of evidence that a technology company in Europe was siphoning consumers’ passwords to surveil American citizens.