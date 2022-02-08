Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) are among the global companies to develop vaccines and drugs that could prevent and treat COVID -19. Pfizer and BioNTech led the drug market after they invented Paxlovid, a pill that prevents the severe effects of the illness.

Merck’s Inc was among the initial companies to create a vaccine; however, due to the various deviants such as Omicron, the company failed to keep up with the pressure hence tumbling and handing over an estimated $17 billion profit Pfizer.

Recently, Zacks.com released the latest list of stocks listed in the Analyst Blog. Companies featured in the list included Pfizer and BioNTech, among others. The two companies collaborated in investigating the omicron-vaccine formula. The companies also anticipate that the formula will prevent any infection obtained by Omicron.

Pfizer announces partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)

Recently, the company announced its partnership with Ionis to conduct a clinical program for vupanorseen. The companies investigated the drug’s use in antisense therapy to identify the possible indicators in illnesses such as Severe Hypertriglyceridemia. However, following a few setbacks, the companies announced to halt the clinical trials.

The company collaborates with BioNTech to administrate the COVID-19 vaccine to children between 6 months to 4 years. The development was recently issued with a permit from the FDA.

Hussman Strategic Advisors could buy Pfizer

Recently, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc announced its intention to buy various companies such as Pfizer Inc and Juniper Networks Inc. As a result, the investment group began its holding in Pfizer, leading its stock to be sold at $54,330000 and accrued a 0.74% effect on the company’s portfolio.

Investors anticipate that the company’s performance during the fourth quarter will be better than expected. The investors also predict that the rest of the season will yield profits for the company if it remains consistent

The company reported good performance reviews during the previous quarter’s earnings, and investors predict that the company will beat the expectations by 24.07%. Some of the products that contributed to the company’s growth include Xtandi, among others.

However, a few of the company’s products were responsible for the company’s decline in shares, such as Xeljianz, Prevnar, and others.