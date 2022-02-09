Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) stocks increased by 4.1%, ranking it among the top 10 best performances in the Nasdaq 100 index. Moreover, Microsoft investors predict that the company’s performance will continue rising in the future.

Software giants Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) also issued their quarterly results and predictions for the rest of the year. The results showed an improvement, and the stock’s climb positioned the companies at the top of the Nasdaq Index.

However, there is increased pressure for tech organizations following the various rate increases by the hawkish Federal Reserve in 2021 and the beginning of 2022. However, Microsoft investors believe that the increased rates will result in multiple levels of profits.

Microsoft announces expansion of Windows 11

The software giant recently announced the expansion of Windows 11 features to be tested in 2022. The company intends to increase the features on the product to refine consumers’ experiences and issue proper solutions to detected problems.

Consumers expect more alterations to the already released features done this February, including taskbar alterations, among others.

The company also added a language to the Microsoft Translator Applications and consumers can translate the desired dialect to Inuinnaqtun or Romanized Inuktitut. Inuktitut is a language that Inuits who reside in Northern Canada use.

Microsoft also collaborated with other organizations in the academic field to review the Al research. The study presented focused on the capabilities of the technologies on consumers, making them believe that computers are always suitable. The Al was a human endeavor that consisted of individuals, and the physical world turned into mathematical constructs.

Microsoft updates Microsoft Priva

Microsoft recently updated Microsoft Priva, assist in developing a resilient workspace. In addition, the company currently offers various products such as Priva privacy risk management, among others.

Despite the company’s performance in the recent quarterly earnings, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) still dominates the industry with a considerable margin. On the other hand, Microsoft’s performance was impressive; thus, Amazon defeated it with only 11%.

However, its latest subsidiary Activision failed to meet its predicted targets for the latest Q4 results. During a press conference, Activision stated that its adjusted income was $ 1.25, which was lower than the investor’s predicted performance.