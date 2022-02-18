Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has entered an exclusive contract to distribute the How I Built This podcast by Gary Raz with NPR before other platforms. As per the agreement, the podcast will be released two times a week on Amazon Music from March. After a week of an episode’s release, NPR will distribute it to other platforms.

Amazon has also made similar deals with other products, including My Favorite Murder and Smartless.

Amazon.com in the U.K will follow grocery retailer guidelines

The Competition and Markets Authority in the U.K now considers Amazon.com a grocery retailer. As a result, the platform has to follow the regulatory guidelines for U.K Supermarket chains.

For instance, Amazon will not have the authority to alter supply contracts suddenly. Moreover, it will give suppliers notice and an appropriate adjustment period if they don’t want to use their service. Amazon.com will also have to justify ending a contract with the supplier.

Meanwhile, Amazon has released its Super Bowl ad. The ad features Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, a real couple, and details how an Alexa that can read minds destroys their relationship by relaying their private thoughts.

The ad promotes Hunches, a feature on Alexa which can predict commands and recommend actions by collecting data from your smart house.

Amazon is a top FANG stock

The Bank of America released a report stating that it takes Amazon as its top FANG stock for 2022. Justin Post, an analyst for the bank, explains that the company’s performance has been on the rise after supply chain problems and labor issues caused by COVID reside.

FANG stands for four of the most prominent tech stocks. These include Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG). Amazon performed better than the other three, with a 22% net sales increase compared to 2020. Profits and revenues also went up.

The Amazon Renewed section of Amazon.com sells used products in the near-new condition a d sells them at lower prices. These products include video games, home and kitchen supplies, smartphones and accessories, and electronics. Furthermore, Amazon inspects all the gadgets before reselling them to ensure they are in excellent condition. Other than a few scratches and unoriginal packaging, you get a good product for a reasonable price.