A recent survey on COVID-19 found that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) are safe for women undergoing in-vitro fertilization. The currently developed vaccines have not been suitable for pregnant women or those attempting the In-vitro Fertilization route.

However, drug organizations such as Pfizer and Moderna developed vaccines that utilized MRNA technology; hence does not affect the outcomes of women going through IVF. The study authors investigated the number of ladies who suffered miscarriages or a drop in fertilization in patients following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.

The study authors then compared the number of patients who were not vaccinated and thus revealed that both sides had the same rates of fertilization and eggs retrieved with normal chromosomes. In addition, a few of the ladies, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, had their eggs fertilized in a laboratory and later transferred to their wombs, reported the same rates of pregnancies and miscarriages.

Gut bacteria may protect from COVID-19 infection

The study revealed that bacteria in an individual’s small intestine might protect the person when infected with the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, in 2020, several researchers in Hong Kong investigated the presence of gut microbiome” in at least 116 patients.

The Hong Kong research revealed that individuals who possess the gut microbiome were similar to individuals who didn’t have the COVID-19 virus.

Companies such as Pfizer Inc recently shared outcomes of several studies that it conducted proving that nirmatrelvir, is the primary protease inhibitor of Paxlovid, prevents the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The studies suggest that the inhibitor possesses the potential to prevent the Omicron from replicating in cells.

The company also announced its collaboration with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to investigate the various standards of vaccines offered and focus on individuals between 18-55.

Chinese MRNA Vaccine falls short of Pfizer and Moderna shots

A Chinese developed vaccine’s benefits may disappoint regulators due to the added benefits presented by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine was utilized in several parts of the world. However, the technology produced more antibodies than the previous versions, thus making it hard to issue the precise amount and obtain good benefits.