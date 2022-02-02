A lawsuit against LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has remained big even though people voted for a referendum that defined an employee, and the two companies supported it.

According to California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, the law will hold Lyft and Uber accountable for their actions. California had sued the two companies claiming that they denied drivers employees rights, including minimum wage, by classifying them as workers instead of employees.

Uber and Lyft put $200 million into a campaign supporting classifying divers as contractors and giving them certain benefits. While people voted in support of the law, Bonta argues that the state could still hold Uber and Lyft accountable for violating workers’ rights before the ballot.

The companies are also trying to reach a legislative agreement in Washington over identifying its drivers. The Washington legislators are looking into a bill that would provide drivers with benefits like paid sick leave. However, the bill also proposes that the drivers wouldn’t have the same rights as a conventional workplace.

GetUpside partners with Lyft

Meanwhile, Lyft has partnered with GetUpside. The collaboration allows Lyft drivers to use GetUpside fuel promotions using the driver app in 25,000 stations in the country. While the offer is currently available to drivers with iOS, the company will release it to more in the next few weeks.

Lyft drivers will open their apps to find stations nearby participating in cashback offers. All drivers will get $0.25 per gallon cashback. Gold and Platinum drivers, on the other hand, will receive more cashback.

According to the Head of Strategic Business Development and Global Supply Management, Lyft, Zach Greenberger, the company is excited to partner with GetUpside. Moreover, the offer could prove beneficial to drivers as gas prices rise. The two companies hope to further their partnership in the future and help Lyft drivers.

Whittier Trust Co buys Lyft

Meanwhile, Whittier Trust Co has bought Lyft Inc. The firm has added to its Lyft holding shares by 2462.23%. It bought the shares for about $37.46 to $56.26. The shares now trade at $36.91. Moreover, the purchase has had a 0.07% impact on the firm.