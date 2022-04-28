Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE: PFE) stock fell after the demand for Paxlovid was lower than analysts expected. The decreased demand was due to the omicron variant, which people thought was not as bad as delta and reduced testing. Analysts and company executives have thought that Paxlovid would significantly contribute to the company’s revenue.

Pfizer receives data for children’s COVID-19 booster

Pfizer and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have also announced positive results from a study of its third COVID-19 booster for children five to eleven years old. The study gathered 140 children and investigated the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine in the children. Pfizer will apply for an emergency use designation for the vaccine for children in the E.U and the U.S. Pfizer also hopes to share this data with other regulators globally.

Pfizer’s trial previously recruited 4500 children aged between 6 months and 12 years from Spain, Poland, Finland, and the U.S. the company has since enrolled more children bringing its volunteers to 10,000.

Pfizer will hold a virtual shareholder meeting

Pfizer has also announced that it will hold a virtual shareholder meeting on April 28. While the meeting will not be in-person, the company has assured shareholders that they will get equal rights and opportunities that they would have in the usual setting.

The company is encouraging shareholders to submit their questions before April 26. Moreover, Pfizer has stated that beneficial and registered shareholders can vote during the meeting by following instructions on its portal. Guests will only be present in meeting in a listen-only mode.

Meanwhile, Research and Markets has added a new report to its publications. The report looks at market growth in chronic disease management. The space was growing due to increased incidence of chronic illness, changing lifestyles and larger geriatric populations.

The report also states that the U.S is likely to remain a dominant participant in this market globally. It also advises investors to choose spaces like software applications, medical device technologies, biologics, and pharmaceutical drugs.

The report categorised the market based on geography, the treatment provider, disease type and product segment. It covers cancers, HIV, and respiratory conditions. Additionally, it included several companies like Pfizer.