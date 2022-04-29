Over a decade since it first debuted, MADE is relaunching in partnership with PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). MADE is a platform for new designers and cultural creators. PayPal and MADE will also host an event on June 24 and 25 in New York to bring attention to new designers.

MADE was first launched in 2008 to help creators during the U.S recession. Many famous designers began their careers on the platform. With new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the MADE × PAYPAL hopes to uplift new designers.

Wedgewood Investments discusses PayPal

Wedgewood Partners Published an investor letter where it discussed Pay Pal Holdings. The invested firm stated that investors panicked due to eBay revenue’s runoff despite this being a trend since 2017. Despite this hurdle, Wedgewood updated its PayPal stock which it hadn’t done since 2018, as it believed in the company’s performance.

Meanwhile, ClearBridge Investments discussed PayPal in its investment letter. The investment firm explained that when it chose a position in the company in December, it was aware of PayPal’s plans to increase its customers.

ClearBridge Discusses PayPal in its investment letter

ClearBridge states that revenue for PayPal has been decreasing due to macro-environments. Another reason for the reduction is the reopening of businesses as the pandemic wanes. This has led to more people opting for in-person purchases rather than online ones. PayPal isn’t the only e-commerce business that has felt the impact of these changes.

Despite the decline, ClearBridge Investments believed that PayPal had a good market share. The company also has the potential for long-term growth. Furthermore, the company’s decision to add new services to its platforms like savings accounts and crypto could soon increase its revenue.

The Zacks Analyst Blog also gave its opinion on PayPal shares. It highlighted that the company had lost -61.8% over the year. One reason for this is the increased competition PayPal faces from giants like Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), who are now focusing on their payment platforms.

Fortunately, PayPal’s Venmo seems to be doing well. In addition, the company’s decision might set it up for success in the long run.