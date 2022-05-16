Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced that it is adding a category to the adult fiction section of its bookstore. The new category will focus on disability fiction. This change would mean that publishers and authors could apply the code to their work, making it easier for readers to discover books in the category.

The decision came after Victoria Scott and Penny Batchelor, two writers whose work focuses on disability, protested the lack of a code that would allow readers interested in disability to find them easily.

Android users won’t buy Kindle books via Amazon

News reports also indicate that Android users will not be able to buy kindle books through Amazon. This hack was usually available to Android users and not iOS users. Apple users lost this ability in 2014 as Amazon wanted to avoid the charges Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) would inflict on them.

The cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Richard Sherman, is discussing with Amazon joining the company’s broadcasting team. While Sherman will continue to stay in shape in case of a game, this move is another option for him.

Items Amazon has in sale

Amazon has also placed several items on offer. One of them is the Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max XL. Making this purchase could make cooking more convenient for you as it has both a fryer and an oven. It also has 13 cooking functions. This item has several reviews on Amazon.

Another item that is on offer is the Fire HD 8 Tablet. The tablet, which has 12 hours of battery life, will be $40 off. It also supports various apps, including TikTok, Hulu and Instagram.

The Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set is now on offer. This suitcase, which is 41% off, will go for $48. The item has several good reviews. It is also ideal as people start to travel again. Moreover, it comes in many patterns and colours, ensuring you get one that suits your style.

Meanwhile, Ryan Davis, Tiger Group’s managing director of valuation services, states that while Amazon FBA could benefit lenses who want to improve their portfolios, there will be challenges with lending using the e-commerce platform.