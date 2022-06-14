Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced the hiring of a reputable PR consultancy group to watch its employees on social media avenues, primarily Facebook. The consultancy group’s employment followed after a few employees declared their intention to unionise, especially from its Fremont factory in California.

Various media publications, including CNBC, raised invoices and other credentials that inevitably highlighted the firm. MWW PR watched workers’ conversations on their Facebook accounts. The consultancy firm follows up on discussions that cover Tesla’s labour procedures and a potential sexual harassment legal suit. Tesla employed the firm to monitor workers’ conversations from a Tesla workers’ Facebook group that was formed between 2017 and 2018.

Media Publications on the employment of the consultancy firm

MWW PR tracked its employees’ movement on Facebook in the name of commentary on developed efforts and to research the group’s organisers, thus creating media lists and communication plans, among others. Following the expose, both Tesla and the consulting firm were asked for comments. However, the companies are yet to release a developed statement to the media publications.

MWW PR recently issued a statement to CNBC stating that it worked for Tesla sometime from 2017 to 2018, following the company’s rapid growth. The consultancy firm further noted that it consulted on an extensive workers’ communication follow-up. A representative from the firm stated that it was customary for organisations to evaluate the media publication or social perception of the company to obtain insights into the knowledge and difficulties of the brand in general.

What the tracking of employees means in the grand scheme of things

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has been among the prominent tech organisation leaders against the United Auto Workers’ attempts to organise his workers. The previous month, the CEO called on the union to acquire a vote in the company. Musk banked on the notion that the company could employ and retain employees in the high inflation economy; thus, there is no need for voting on the unionisation of its employees.

During Musk’s purchase of the social media platform identified as Twitter, the CEO championed individual freedom, including free speech and others. Musk stated that the most acceptable free speech aligned with the law in the said jurisdictions.