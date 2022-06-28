Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has leant about the restrictions China is putting up for its cars, but it hasn’t yet responded. The company’s cars won’t enter the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe because of the restriction.

The restrictions

It isn’t the first time Tesla is encountering such a challenge. A few weeks ago, the restrictions barred the company’s cars from cruising in the central city of Chengdu. The restriction coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the location.

An official working with the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade showed reluctance to comment on the matter. It is posibble the issue was something linked to “National Affairs”.He also said that the authorities would clarify the matter soon.

Beidaihe is a beach resort that lies east of Beijing and has hosted many significant activities over the years. It was the location trusted traditional in hosting China’s senior leaders interested in discussing policy ideas and personnel moves. However, most of those discussions took place behind closed doors.

Tesla’s challenges

Reports show that the Chengdu restrictions were unexpected. In other words, no one bothered to make an official statement regarding the move. It is a matter that leaves behind much speculation as more surprises rage. At the start of this month, videos leaked showing the police diverting Tesla cars from some areas.

The drama has come a long way, considering that there was also a serious matter in the previous year. Then, it was a case that involved the Chinese military placing a ban on the entry of Tesla cars in some distinct complexes.

The military explained the reasons behind the ban, outlining that the cars posed security concerns. The cameras installed on the vehicles became a matter of concern, leading the military to take such a severe move. Musk came to the limelight to defend the company at the time.

Elon said that the cameras didn’t pose any security concerns at all. He dispelled the rumours in circulation about the cameras spying on the country. Musk said they couldn’t do such activities because they would risk a shutdown in operations.