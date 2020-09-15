CEO of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tim Cook and his team now concentrates on developing new leaders to steer the company going forward. CEO is looking for topnotch professionals from well within his organization to manage important divisions like marketing, services, and hardware design and development.

Apple is the most valuable company in the world

Tim took over the charge from Steve Jobs in the year 2011. He successfully steered the company into the most valuable company in the world. The market capitalization of Apple is $2 trillion. Tim is tasked with developing new leaders to carry on the success he established at Apple. The new team should be able to navigate through challenging conditions like reducing the dependence on production in China, deal with antitrust probes worldwide, develop strong relationships with app developers, design new devices, or add new services beyond the current flagship product – iPhone.

Possible successors

The marketing of products at Apple is wider than simple ads. Apple’s marketing team plays a critical role in helping choose innovative features for new and upcoming products and associates in new devices development. Greg Joswiak, who is inducted into the company in the 1980s and now aged 56, is heading the worldwide marketing. Kaiann Drance, who is appointed VP (iPhone marketing), will be the likely successor of Greg.

Other possible contenders to head the marketing at Apple are Susan Prescot and Stan Ng. Prescot, who is aged 55, engages in managing the marketing of enterprise and apps. VP (Apple Watch Marketing), Ng is another potential candidate in marketing since the late 1990s. He worked on iPod, iPhone, and iMac before focusing on the Watch.

In the software engineering space, Craig Federighi, who is aged 51 years, will stay in the executive for several years. If he chooses to move away, Jon Andrews or Sebastien Marineau-Mes could fill that role. Jon took over as VP – Core OS development in 2019 whereas Sebastien holds the role of VP (Intelligent Systems Experience).

The fastest-growing segment – services contribute a major percentage of device sales. Eddy Cue, who is aged 55 years, is at the helm since 2011. The possible successor for Eddy is Peter Stern, who is aged 48 years. In Hardware Technologies, Sribalan Santhanam is the likely successor of Srouji.