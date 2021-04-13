Credit Suisse, one of the biggest banks and investment research houses in the world, announced last week that it was initiating coverage on the Wellness space.

According to the piece, Wellness is an umbrella for healthy living, across a variety of sub-sectors. The impetus for the development of healthy living products and technology are long-term trends supporting ‘better-for-you’ eating and drinking, more focus on movement and exercise, and mental and physical personal/self-care.

Four long-term trends support Wellness growth: (1) aging populations, (2) reversing unhealthy lifestyle effects, (3) proactive health choices, and (4) younger generations spending more.

Within that space, the functional foods sub-space is one of the fastest growing. Some of the most interesting stocks in the space include The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB), and Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH).

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trumpets itself as a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names.

Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) most recently reported financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021, including a jump in adjusted EPS of 9% yr/yr to $0.25, which was a $0.02 beat and guidance for both FY21 EPS and revs above expectations.

“In the second quarter we executed well against our initiatives driving sales and earnings growth in a challenging operating environment due to continued reduced consumer mobility related to COVID-19,” said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. “Retail takeaway in measured channels was slightly better than the last quarter and our e-commerce momentum continued. Our earnings growth and strong cash flow have provided us with flexibility to invest in our business and deleverage. Our fiscal third quarter is off to a good start and we’re positioned well to deliver on our plans over the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Even in light of this news, SMPL hasn’t really done much of anything over the past week, with shares logging no net movement over that period. However, shares are up 10% over the past several weeks and over 75% since October.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) pulled in sales of $230.6M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 1.5%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($91.3M against $80.6M).

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) bills itself as a company focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

The company notes that it plans to focus on the sports nutrition supplements market with a range of segments that create a diversified end-market focus in terms of demographics while embracing synergies across manufacturing and distribution strategies.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) announced this morning that it is now fully Current with OTC Markets in terms of documentation and information and the Company’s Reg A financing is now effective. The company plans to release a detailed shareholder update in coming days to outline its growth outlook, broad vision, upcoming product launches, and acquisition plans.

David Lovatt, CEO of Torque Lifestyle, notes, “We’re excited to have everything in place and to finally be ready to execute our plan. Our funding is effective, we are current on all filings, the slate is clean, and we have big plans ahead. To all our shareholders: we are committed to a path of complete transparency along the way as we navigate upcoming product launches and acquisitions.”

Shares are just starting to trade and could pick up interest as the company starts to roll out its primary operational and strategic catalysts in the days ahead, but there isn’t much to go on at this point from a technical standpoint.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) is just getting started, so investors have a cheap look at rock-bottom prices ahead of product launches, acquisitions, and any new catalysts set to roll out, including the launch of full commercial-stage operations and initial sales growth.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) touts itself as a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.

CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) most recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Results included expansion in distribution footprint, robust demand, annual revenue growth of 74% exceeding $130 Million, and US annual revenue growth of 60% to $96 million.

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 8% in that timeframe. Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) generated sales of $35.7M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -3.2% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($43.2M against $26.4M).