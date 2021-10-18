Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) are granted conditional approval by the Government of Malaysia. The respective consent given by the health ministry will allow the vaccines to be used as a booster shot.

Conditions apply for usage of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE – ADR booster shot

According to a statement issued by the health ministry, only adults over 18-years old qualify to take the booster jab. Furthermore, the individuals who qualify will be permitted to take the booster shot only six months after receiving the second dosage of the vaccine. Earlier, the concerned officials made it clear that taking the booster shot is not mandatory. However, vulnerable individuals and those who fall under the high-risk category can consider taking the booster jab.

Pfizer Inc.’s covid vaccine has achieved a success rate of 90% against getting hospitalization

Research studies have pointed that booster jobs can go a long way in helping to reduce the chance of acquiring the infection. Furthermore, it has come to light that Pfizer Inc.’s covid vaccine has a high success rate. The vaccine is believed to have a success rate of 90% against patients getting hospitalized. In addition, clinical trials have proved that two dosages of the vaccine are highly effective and can prevent hospitalizations for six months. The findings of the research study and clinical trials are published in the medical journal Lancet. The research study results highlight the importance of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The U.K. has begun the process of administering booster jabs

The NHS is offering the booster jab for those who have already taken their second vaccine dosage against the coronavirus in the U.K. On the priority list are those over 50-years of age, the inmates of residential care homes, frontline health staff, and social care workers. However, the health officials in the U.K. have made it clear that its population can take the booster job only six months after being administered the second dosage of the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the people between 16 and 49 years old who fall under the high-risk category and who have met the essential criteria are also eligible to take their booster shot of the covid vaccine.