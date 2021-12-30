Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gives shoppers one more reason to be happy this holiday season. The e-commerce giant has launched its Christmas deals starting from just $9.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series Smart 4K Fire TV is sold at $300

Entertainment lovers can take advantage of the slump in costs of the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series Smart 4K Fire TV sold for $300. The original cost was $350. It offers its users four times the resolution of an HD television. Thanks to the in-built Fire TV, users can access several thousand movies, shows, and games using one user-friendly navigation interface. Alexa powers this television.

Other products that are sold for a discount on Amazon.com, Inc., are Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290, Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198, LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, Headphones, earbuds and audio gear among others.

A section of Amazon.com, Inc. workforce demands a spike in wages and an increase in break timings

This year, Amazon.com, Inc. is under the scanner for labor issues. A section of the workforce took to the social media platform Facebook to share their ordeal. According to reports, the workers are demanding an increase in wages and an extension of the break timings. The workforce has demanded an increase in wages by $5, and they want to be granted the 20-minute break that they were sanctioned during the pandemic.

Amazon.com, Inc. walk out of work at two centers in Chicago

Just a couple of days ahead of doing the last-minute Christmas deliveries, a group of Amazon.com, Inc. workers walked out of work and their jobs from two centers in Chicago. According to reports published in the Chicago Tribune, employees numbering in dozens walked out of delivery centers located in Gage Park and Cicero on Wednesday. In addition, a video was posted on Facebook where a representation of workers can be seen putting across their demands.

Amazon.com, Inc. spokesperson comments

Against the backdrop of the developments, Richard Rocha, a spokesman from Amazon.com, Inc., in conversation with media house Insider, said that the e-commerce giant is happy to ensure that its employees take home good pay. In addition, Rocha shared that the company offers its workforce several benefits, and eligible ones are allowed to grow to the next level.