Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this holiday season.

Movement christened ‘Apple Together’ urged customers to abandon Apple products this holiday season

Apple Inc retail stores in the U.S. are open to customers till 6 pm on Christmas Eve, and the store remains closed for Christmas. However, this year was a tad different as a section of the group’s employees from stores walked out of the retail stores. They demanded better working culture and paid sick leave. Calling it a day by the workforce of the retail wing of Apple hindered the last-minute Christmas shopping. Christened ‘Apple Together,’ the employee-initiated movement prompted customers to abandon Apple stores and products this holiday season.

Dutch regulator emphasizes that Apple Inc must allow dating apps to use alternative payment gateways

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) issued a ruling not favoring Apple Inc. According to the latest order, Apple Inc must allow dating app developers to take advantage of other payment gateways. At the same time, in-app purchases are made, or Apple Inc will be liable to pay a considerable fine. The ruling, however, does not apply to other app categories.

The new iPhone to have a design upgrade in display

Whenever Apple Inc announces that it is preparing to unveil a new gadget, it leaves the rumor mills working overtime. It is known that the group is preparing to launch its next model of the iPhone, the iPhone 14. According to reports, the new model will have a design upgrade in the display. It is believed that the hardware will be LTPO TFT OLED panels which will come with hole-in display technology. In simpler terms, it means the front-facing camera will come with a hole on both the top and side of the panel.

Apple Inc watches are becoming a cause of worry for a section of users

The latest news that is doing the rounds about Apple Inc is the trouble that a section of users has to deal with the Apple watches. At the same time, some users say that the trouble is with Series 5 and beyond. A handful of users share trouble with Series 7. According to reports, the problem is with an update, and it is related to using a third-party charger. The solution is to use an Apple charger.

Now is the time if you were waiting for the right time to purchase and own the big screen dial Apple Watch Series 7. As part of great deals, other gadgets are also available online for a discount.