Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently announced its intention to review its employees’ salaries amid the current labor market’s strain. As a result, the company will issue salary increases to several of its retail employees in the U.S even though it’s facing several challenges, such as the poor working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAPL revealed its intention during its store briefings with employees across the country. The company considers some factors while reviewing the salary, such as the number of years worked by the employee. Other factors that influence the company’s decision are the number of employees who joined it before the pandemic.

The increase ranges from 2 to 10% depending on the area and the role played in the company—most of the raises are awarded to various employees, including senior hourly workers and Sales personnel. However, anonymous sources of the company revealed that the salary raises don’t affect all Apple employees, and most of the stores aren’t aware of the changes.

Cash Club Sues Apple for using its emoji description

Cash Club Investment recently sued the company for allegedly utilizing its emoji description without authorization. However, the court dismissed the suit stating that the emojis utilized by Apple were not identical. The court further claimed that Cub Club emojis were not entitled to the alleged copyright protection.

AAPL’s latest venture, Severance, altered how consumers view the workspace by relating it to purgatory. The film depicts various characters undergoing treatments such as brain surgery to achieve the ultimate work-life balance. The series, named after the surgical procedure that leaves a patient’s brain split into two portions, developing two unique people to take over.

The two persons split into work and home-related experiences, which leaves the viewers feeling caught between a black mirror and an IT crowd.

Apple’s CEO is under attack for payment packages

An article published by the Financial Times revealed that the Institutional Shareholder services questioned AAPL’s decision to pay its CEO, Tim Cook, a pay package of $99 million. The Institution does not support the company’s decision and thus cautioning its shareholders, requesting them to reject the CEO’s payment package.