Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has always used Twitter to communicate with consumers and address their concerns. So it is not surprising that recently, the company’s general manager, Darren Palmer, has been addressing complaints on its electric vehicle crossover.

Palmer had made a habit of calling one customer every week to make further inquiries on their complaints. For this reason, he called one who complained of not getting the range he expected on his Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Palmer soon realized that the customer didn’t follow Ford’s recommendations to precondition the car in cold weather or plug it in at night. These factors caused his issues with the car. As a result of this call, Palmer realized that the company needed to communicate better to its customers since most of them had bought electric vehicles for the first time.

Ford encourages customers to 3D print accessories

Ford is also telling its customers to use 3D printing for its accessories in the Maverick truck 2022. The company recently launched the CAD files for the car’s storage area and its slotted accessories, which it calls the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS).

Some vehicle buyers designed and 3D printed their FOTS accessories and sold them. These included a vape holder and a dog water bowl.

Meanwhile, the company filed a patent for a seat bottom-mounted airbag system. It filed the patent on August 17, 2020, and published it on February 15, 2022. The company has filed patents for various airbags in recent years, such as an airbag for removable Ford Bronco doors. The new airbag puts together several of their airbag ideas.

Ford is offering a discount for its Ford Ranger

Ford authority has also reported that the company is offering a discount on its 2021 and 2022 models of the Ford Ranger. The $1000 discount will be available in specific regions. People speculate that the company is selling many vehicles in preparation for the 2023 Ford Ranger model.

Ford has expressed its disappointment with car dealerships choosing to add significant markups on the Ford F-150 vehicles. The vehicle had been hard to get this year. Moreover, Ford stated that it wouldn’t fulfill all orders despite increasing production. The company has also set a one-year no-sale provision to stop customers from selling their electric cars for profit.