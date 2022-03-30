Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) suspended Babylon Bee, a conservative parody account, for giving Rachel Levine, a transwoman government official, a mock award for Man of the Year. This news came after USA Today named Levine one of the women of the year.

Babylon Bee’s CEO, Seth Dillon, announced that Twitter had locked them out of their account. While the suspension would only be for 12 hours, Dillon stated that it wouldn’t begin until Babylon Bee deleted the tweet. However, Dillon has refused to delete it.

Twitter seems to have failed to remove the harmful tweet and, in fact, worsened the situation. Since news of the suspension arrived, Babylon Bee has gone viral. Moreover, several news outlets have looked into the story.

Critics point out that Babylon Bee has several stories that mock the transgender community. Moreover, it is notorious for its posts that spread misinformation. While Twitter had good intentions in banning the account, Babylon Bee seems to have only gotten more attention.

Draya Michele asks for financial advice on Twitter

Draya Michele, a former cast member of Basketball Wives, reached out to Twitter users to ask about small business loans. Michele wanted to know the steps needed to pay an SBA under a business name. She also wanted to know if the default would go to a personal credit card.

Many Twitter users were amused by her question, with some saying that the Small Business Administration (SBA) would start to monitor Michele. Others suggested that she would have been better off asking a lawyer instead of Twitter, but Michele said she wanted a more straightforward response.

While her Tweets caused a lot of speculations, several Twitter users point out that no one can be sure of the state of her business. The Mint Swim Founder should take some of the excellent advice given while saving other questions for her lawyer.

Twitter is cleared of obstruction claims

Meanwhile, Twitter has been cleared from an accusation that it blocked a probe that would reveal a Twitter user accusing a government official of being a Nazi. In the case against Twitter France, its lawyers stated that the company couldn’t partake in the probe since it didn’t store data. The request should instead have been directed to Ireland, where Twitter has its European headquarters.