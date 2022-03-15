Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCB) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) have received funding after a corporate debt offering that resulted in the companies selling about $30 billion in bonds. The finds will go towards their media businesses. The deal also had orders amounting to $106 billion. Experts take this as a sign that the market is returning to normalcy despite a period of inflation and war in Ukraine.

Black Future Makers hosts Journey Carter

In an AT&T episode of Black Future Makers, the hosts celebrate Journey Carter, the Journey Collection founder. Carter is a designer of accessories and apparel. She had been designing since she was 12. Her first line consisted of hair accessories for young girls with cancer.

Carter is only 18 years old as she works on her business while also being a student at HBCU, Texas. To help Carter further her dreams, the show gave her a check for $10,000.

A Spectrum ad claims AT&T deliberately misled customers

The BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD) has stated that Spectrum’s claim for all-in charges is supported. However, the agency stated this Spectrum should avoid claiming that AT&T misleads its customers about the price of its wireless services.

The ad in question showed AT&T asking its employees to avoid telling customers about its purpose fees. While NAD acknowledged that the ad was an exaggeration, it claimed that the distinction between actively misleading clients and differences in business models should be under consideration. The ad, on the other hand, emphasized that AT&T was intentionally misleading its customers, which was disparaging to the company.

Meanwhile, a market report has been published on ResearchandMarkets.com. The study looks into opportunities for growth, adoption dynamics, and strategic imperatives. Moreover, it gives revenue forecasts in two categories. These are private and public security. Private security includes security personnel in the enterprise market like health facilities, utilities, higher education, and manufacturing. The public sector, on the other hand, includes EMTs, police, and firefighters.

Researchers believe the market will have a CAGR of about 28% between 2021 and 2027. This growth is borough about by several factors. For instance, wireless components have made situational awareness a vital part of their public safety strategy as first responder calls become more common. For this reason, there is increased interest in Mobile Situational Awareness (MAS).